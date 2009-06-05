13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 5, 2009
1. lotd 050609 Michelle Williams
Michelle Williams sure loves her little white dresses. The actress chose a classic satin number made modern with the addition of a chainmail shoulder for the Fresh Air Fund's Annual Spring Gala in New York. Gleaming golden accessories complemented the look perfectly.
June 5, 2009
2. lotd 050609 Marion Cotillard
The beautiful Marion was the ultimate sophisticate at a party in New York in a belted dove grey suit by John Galliano for Christian Dior. The addition of strappy sandals with a cheeky naked body as the heel made the look feel fresh and modern, not stuffy and uptight.
June 5, 2009
3. lotd 050609 Nicoe richie
Nicole was hands down the yummiest mummy in Hollywood in this hippie-chic ensemble, comprising a black figure-fitting catsuit worn under a silky chemise, killer strappy sandals and her signature plaited headband. The starlet was attending a fashion show for her hotly-anticipated jewellery line, House of Harlow.
June 5, 2009
4. lotd 050609 Yasmin le bon
There's no doubt about it, legendary supermodel Yasmin Le Bon's still got it. The beauty hit the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Party in a ruffled Christopher Kane frock and super-strappy sandals. We love that she always champions edgy, young British fashion designers. We can't think of anyone more perfect to debut this breath-taking chiffon creation.
See all the party the photos from the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Party
June 5, 2009
5. lotd 050609 Jessica Biel
Justin Timberlake's girlfriend looked suitably glamorous for an appearance on the The Late Show with David Letterman in New York in a silky camisole top and beige pencil skirt jazzed up with a sparkly statement necklace and the perfect pair of brown platform sandals.
