Look of the Day
February 5, 2010
1. LOTD 050210 Lauren Conrad
Who said cold weather dressing had to be dull? Lauren Conrad brought out the sunshine (figuratively if not literally) in this sunflower-yellow dress-coat. Outsized shades and platform shoes finish her starry look.
February 5, 2010
2. LOTD 050210 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt worked a stylish daywear look as she promoted Wolfman with Benicio del Toro in tow. Wearing a teeny white pin-dot dress she teamed it with black opaques, Mary-Janes and a military-inspired putty-coloured jacket.
February 5, 2010
3. LOTD 050210 Cat Deeley
Cat Deeley worked the jumpsuit trend as she donned this indigo-blue onesie for a night out with boyfriend Jack Huston. With her trademark honey-coloured wavy hair this look had a glimmer of 70s disco glamour about it.
February 5, 2010
4. LOTD 050210 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba worked the trend for layering with her grey shirt dress over woolly black tights, chunky socks and those shiny black Prada boots she just can't get enough of at the moment.
February 5, 2010
5. LOTD 050210 Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts went for nude hues in this oyster-coloured dress with nipped in waist. Teamed with pale pink satin shoes and a quilted Chanel bag the Girls Aloud songstress was neat and chic.
