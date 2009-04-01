13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 1, 2009
1. Kate Winslet LOTD 05/12/08Kate made a red carpet comeback at the premiere of her latest film, The Reader, in a knock-out Herve Leger bandage dress that showed off her svelte figure. The actress, who has lightened her hair and was sporting a fabulous Hollywood tan, matched the gunmetal grey dress with metallic accessories.
April 1, 2009
2. Lucy Liu LOTD 05/12/08Cashmere Mafia star Lucy was glowing in a cobalt blue maxi-gown at the 6th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York. We approve wholeheartedly!
April 1, 2009
3. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 05/12/08Scarlett was the image of the demure newlywed at the London premiere of The Spirit in a Fifties-style floral dress, corsage-festooned peep-toes and tumbling curls.
April 1, 2009
4. Reese Witherspoon LOTD 05/12/08Reese Witherspoon bundles up in a cosy plaid swing coat and matching grey tights on a day out in LA. The actress finished off the look with a gorgeous quilted Chanel handbag.
April 1, 2009
5. Nicole Kidman LOTd 05/12/08It's lovely to see Nicole's hairstyle back to her signature curls! The Oscar-winner broke away from the sequins she's been wearing of late and chose an off-the-shoulder Stella McCartney dress for the Spanish premiere of Australia.
