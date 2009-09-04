13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 4, 2009
1. LOTD 040909 Dita Von Teese
WHAT SHE WORE
Dita Von Teese wore a nude tulle dress with appliquéd pink-red flowers dotted over it and a pair of scarlet satin stiletto courts.
WHERE
Dita was performing her Be Cointreauversial show at the Ritz Carlton in Tokyo, Japan.
WHY WE LOVE IT
The nude tulle over Dita's milky skin gives an almost trompe l'oeil effect... Blink and you'd be forgiven for thinking the burlesque beauty is just wearing flowers!
-
September 4, 2009
2. LOTD 040909 Kim Cattrall
WHAT SHE WORE
Kim Cattrall donned a typically sexy ensemble of black strapless jersey dress, purple courts, sunnies and a statement ring.
WHERE
On set of Sex and the City 2 in New York. Kim Cattrall is the third of the four starring actresses to appear on the Manhattan set after Sarah Jessica Parker started off the frenzy when shooting began on Tuesday and Cynthia Nixon appeared yesterday.
SEE ALL THE PICS FROM THE SET OF SEX AND THE CITY 2
-
September 4, 2009
3. LOTD 040909 Leighton Meester
WHAT SHE WORE
Leighton Meester went for an ethnic- print minidress with shrunken leather biker jacket and a bright orange satchel bag. It seems that Queen B is shedding her Upper East Side crown in the next series and is embracing student style.
WHERE
On the set of Gossip Girl in Manhattan.
SEE ALL THE GOSSIP GIRL PHOTOS
-
September 4, 2009
4. LOTD 040909 Eva Mendes
WHAT SHE WORE
Eva Mendes wore a blush-coloured shift dress, which gathered elegantly across the bodice and down past the waist. Eva teamed her dress with some fantastic accessories in the form of a black tote and peep toes, which complemented the black lace panels on her frock. She finished off the look with a chic Alice band.
SEE MORE STARS WEAR HAIR ACCESSORIES
WHERE
At the 66th Venice International Film Festival, Italy.
-
September 4, 2009
5. LOTD 040909 Drew Barrymore
WHAT SHE WORE
Drew Barrymore went for this vintage-style shift dress in shades of navy blue. Is it us or is the fact that Mad Men has started again in the States influencing style?
WHERE
Drew was in Times Square for an interview with Andreson Cooper.
