WHAT SHE WORE

Dita Von Teese wore a nude tulle dress with appliquéd pink-red flowers dotted over it and a pair of scarlet satin stiletto courts.

WHERE

Dita was performing her Be Cointreauversial show at the Ritz Carlton in Tokyo, Japan.

WHY WE LOVE IT

The nude tulle over Dita's milky skin gives an almost trompe l'oeil effect... Blink and you'd be forgiven for thinking the burlesque beauty is just wearing flowers!