13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 4, 2011
1. Carey Mulligan
The latest celeb to work the suit trend, Carey Mulligan looked super sharp as she arrived at her best friend's film premiere in NYC. Teaming a navy washed silk blazer over a black top and black trews, Carey's Chanel handbag added a little femme to her otherwise boyish look. We love the pop of pink on her lips.
March 4, 2011
2. Rihanna
Out and about in Australia for her latest tour, Rihanna did cute off-duty dressing in a pretty Alexander Wang baby blue roll-neck, knitted tank top teamed with nude cigarette pants and studded Christian Louboutin heels. She gets a thumbs up from us for the simplicity of this look.
March 4, 2011
3. Kate Bosworth
If anyone can teach us about off-duty dressing, it's Kate Bosworth! Arriving in LAX airport, Kate looked super cool in her cropped MiH London boy jeans and Vanessa Bruno Cabas Box bag teamed with a red cable-knit sweater and those Cutler and Gross sunnies.
March 4, 2011
4. Miranda Kerr
Aussie model Miranda Kerr made a welcome return to fashion after the birth of her son, as she hit Paris Fashion Week yesterday. Toughening up her floral Topshop red meadow print skirt with a leather jacket and Chelsea boots, Miranda was ready to return to the runway - first stop, Balenciaga.
March 4, 2011
5. Whitney Port
Whitney Port's been experimenting with colour and prints lately and this recent wardrobe outing is no exception. In a gorgeous printed shift teamed with a camel cardigan and two-tone ballet pumps, Whitney hit the shops in LA.
