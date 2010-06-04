13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 4, 2010
1. LOTD 040610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was super-slinky at the Twilight Eclipse event in Seoul wearing a winning this bodycon LBD by Prabal Gurung. The starlet added cat eye male-up and slicked back hair for a sassy finish to the look. A pair of Jimmy Choo heels were the perfect footwear finish.
-
June 4, 2010
2. LOTD 040610 Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel played peek-a-boo in her white one-shoulder maxidress with lace midriff panel. Biel was attending the A Team premiere in Los Angeles and kept things relaxed with lose locks and a chunky turquoise cocktail ring.
-
June 4, 2010
3. LOTD 040610 Cheryl Cole
Cheryl Cole was living it up in Paris at the exclusive VIP Rooms working a teensy silver bodycon Herve Leger dress and statement platform shoes by Nicholas Kirkwood. A chunky cuff by Merle O'Grady gave her look edge while she kept her hair classic CC in a bouffant updo.
SEE CHERYL COLE'S BEST HAIRSTYLES
-
June 4, 2010
4. LOTD 040610 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham unveiled her new Victoria Beckham Suit Collection last night at InStyle's Dinner with a Designer event in LA to celebrate footwear designer Brian Atwood. Posh wore the sleek two piece with absolutely nothing underneath for a sexy look.
-
June 4, 2010
5. LOTD 040610 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was all kinds of slinky at the amFAR First Inspiration Gala in New York last night. Kyles was all dolled up in a split-to-the-thigh black dress with asymmetric neckline. One side of the dress was held up halterneck style while the other was actually a whole long leather glove.
June 4, 20101 of 5
LOTD 040610 Kristen Stewart
