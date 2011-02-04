13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 4, 2011
1. LOTD 040211
Spotted out and about in Paris, Kate Moss braved the cold weather in style in her gorgeous black furry Dior jacket (first seen on her during the SS11 show), some skinny black jeans and knee-high boots. Clutching her Chanel 2.55, Kate added a glimmer of gold to the all-black ensemble, and completed her look with the wide-brimmed hat we've seen her wearing in London of late. Tres chic!
February 4, 2011
2. LOTD 040211
Glee actress Dianna Agron pulled out all the style stops as she appeared on the Tonight Show. Looking like a young Betty Draper (Mad Men), Dianna wore a fit and flare knee-grazing black dress, teamed with black platform pumps and an oversized pendant necklace. She swept her gorgeous blonde locks into a vintage style up-do.
February 4, 2011
3. LOTD 040211
Out for a romantic meal with husband Seal, Heidi Klum looked super sharp in a monochrome outfit, working that Thomas Wylde SS11 silk print dress we saw her in at the New Balance launch last year, teamed with a black furry gillet. We love her quiffed up-do - it shows off her stunning cheekbones to perfection!
February 4, 2011
4. LOTD 040211
Carey Mulligan took some time out from her busy filming schedule to enjoy the Classic Stage Company Theatre production of Three Sisters in New York. We're so used to seeing Carey in her stunning red carpet wardrobe, it's great to see her doing a bit of off-duty dressing. Working black cigarette pants, a striped top and a leather jacket, Carey wrapped up warm in the NYC chill with an oversized scarf. We love it.
February 4, 2011
5. LOTD 040211
On the promotional trail for her new book, Whitney Port went for a more off-duty look compared to her orange blazer ensemble earlier in the week. Working a white beaded Moschino jacket, over her patterned Whitney Eve shirt, she balanced out the top colour with some skinny black Moto jeans and greige Camilla Skovgaard booties. We love her bold mix-and-match attitude to separates.
