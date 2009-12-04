13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 4, 2009
1. LOTD 041209 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale knows how to work the LBD. Kate sported the simple but stunning strapless gown to the Everybody’s Fine film premiere in New York with a glam updo, minimal accessories and grey heels.
-
December 4, 2009
2. LOTD 041209 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore got her glitz on for the Everybody’s Fine film premiere in New York in this show-stopping sequin minidress. Drew teamed the multi-coloured dress with black tights and pointed high-heel ankle boots.
-
December 4, 2009
3. LOTD 041209 Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon looked simply stunning for her appearance on Jonathan Ross. The Hollywood golden girl wore a black lace dress with low-heels and her gorgeous blonde locks loosely curled by her shoulders.
-
December 4, 2009
4. LOTD 041209 Emily Blunt
British beauty Emily Blunt worked a chic monochrome frock for The Young Victoria film premiere in LA. Emily teamed the belted number with black tights, heels and finished the look with a touch of rosy lips and cheeks.
-
December 4, 2009
5. LOTD 041209 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson showed off her star quality in a dazzling strapless satin gown for the UK premiere of her new film Nine. The Hollywood actress wowed crowds in the dramatic silver embellished dress with matching satin heels for her red carpet appearance in Leicester Square.
December 4, 20091 of 5
LOTD 041209 Kate Beckinsale
Kate Beckinsale knows how to work the LBD. Kate sported the simple but stunning strapless gown to the Everybody’s Fine film premiere in New York with a glam updo, minimal accessories and grey heels.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018