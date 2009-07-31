13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 31, 2009
1. lotd 310709 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz worked a daring red suit by Bottega Veneta to the Broken Embraces premiere at Somerset House last night. You would think that a head-to-toe, poppy-hued ensemble would be ultra-tacky but our Pen gets it just right thanks to the fluidity of the material, the fact that she's rolled up the trouser cuffs, cinched it at the waist and that she's worn it with strappy heels instead of court shoes. A bold fashion move that's paid off.
Penelope attended the event with her friend and frequent collaborator, director Pedro Almadovar.
-
July 31, 2009
2. lotd 310709 Rihanna
It seems every day there's a celebrity in a playsuit, meaning that this summer trend is still going strong. Yesterday it was Blake Lively, today it's Rihanna rocking a cute purple number in the sizzling streets of New York. The trilby, sunnies and embellished sandals add to the boho vibe. This would be the ideal fashion get-up for a festival.
See more celebrity festival fashion outfits
-
July 31, 2009
3. lotd 310709 Pixie Lott
Our most recent fashion crush, Pixie Lott, was spotted working this fabulously-flouncy black Moschino frock from the fashion house's archives to a nightclub opening in Ireland. We heart the sequinned bodice and frothy tulle skirt.
-
July 31, 2009
4. lotd 310709 Amy Adams
Amy Adams was striking in a floral halter-neck gown with sweeping train at the New York premiere of Julie and Julia. With the old-fashioned cut of her dress and her hair styled in classic, bouncy ringlets, the actress looked like a veritable classic screen siren.
See our celebrity gallery of vintage hairstyles
-
July 31, 2009
5. lotd 310709 Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez launched her own line of lingerie in Rome last night in a flowing goddess gown. The Latin beauty, who turned 40 last week, has a penchant for white dresses, having sported a sexy one by Roberto Cavalli to her birthday celebrations at the weekend.
Read the story on Jennifer Lopez's birthday party
July 31, 20091 of 5
lotd 310709 Penelope Cruz
Penelope Cruz worked a daring red suit by Bottega Veneta to the Broken Embraces premiere at Somerset House last night. You would think that a head-to-toe, poppy-hued ensemble would be ultra-tacky but our Pen gets it just right thanks to the fluidity of the material, the fact that she's rolled up the trouser cuffs, cinched it at the waist and that she's worn it with strappy heels instead of court shoes. A bold fashion move that's paid off.
Penelope attended the event with her friend and frequent collaborator, director Pedro Almadovar.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018