Penelope Cruz worked a daring red suit by Bottega Veneta to the Broken Embraces premiere at Somerset House last night. You would think that a head-to-toe, poppy-hued ensemble would be ultra-tacky but our Pen gets it just right thanks to the fluidity of the material, the fact that she's rolled up the trouser cuffs, cinched it at the waist and that she's worn it with strappy heels instead of court shoes. A bold fashion move that's paid off.

Penelope attended the event with her friend and frequent collaborator, director Pedro Almadovar.