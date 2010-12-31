13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 31, 2010
1. LOTY - Best of the Best - Kristen Stewart
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Best of the Best
In this category we pay homage to the celebrities who have appeared in our Look of the Day most throughout the year. Whether they're dressed up or down, these ladies are stylish and always appropriately dressed for the occasion. Here we see them at their very best...
Kristen Stewart might be most at home in skinny jeans and a vintage tee but doesn't she scrub up well? The Twilight beauty chose a dramatic mermaid gown by Monique Lhuillier for this year's Oscars and she's never looked better. The midnight blue perfectly complements her porcelain skin and we love her super-groomed up-do. Top marks for Kristen.
-
December 31, 2010
2. LOTY - Best of the Best - Cheryl Cole
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Best of the Best
This was the year that saw Cheryl Cole’s solo career rise to dizzying heights and her fashion credentials soar even further. She has become the face of British fashion and as a result, she championed the UK’s burgeoning designers at her weekly X Factor appearances. From a saucy Jonathan Saunders LBD to this midriff-baring nude gown by HMH (Hanna Marie Hutchison) Couture, Cheryl’s wardrobe reads like a who’s who of London Fashion Week. Long may she reign!
-
December 31, 2010
3. LOTY - Best of the Best - Olivia Palermo
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Best of the Best
This might not be Olivia’s most dramatic look, but we just had to include it because it epitomises what the fashionista does best – work the trends in a totally effortless way. Sporting autumn/winter’s key pieces (the ladylike blouse, sleek leather skirt and boho-luxe gilet) and It- accessories, including an Hermes Birkin bag and Charlotte Olympia platform courts, Miss Palermo makes us strive for a chiccer wardrobe.
-
December 31, 2010
4. LOTY - Best of the Best - Sarah Jessica Parker
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Best of the Best
With her second Sex and The City film ringing in at the box office and an appointment as head designer of the Halston Heritage collection, this year saw Sarah Jessica Parker's career at an all-time high. We couldn't help but choose this rose gold pleated number, worn to the Met Ball, as SJP's top look of the year. It's easy, glamorous and totally girly - just like Sarah herself. We can't wait to see her modelling her forthcoming spring/summer line for the fashion house.
-
December 31, 2010
5. LOTY - Best of the Best - Alexa Chung
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Best of the Best
The latest celebrity trend may be to sport a suit on the red carpet but clever Alexa showed her fashion prowess by sporting the look long before the others. The Philip Lim tuxedo she wore to the Costume Institute Gala Benefi back in May was a modern twist on the classic smoking suit, complete with ribbon neck tie and braces. While her red lips are perfectly done up, her hair stays tousled and sexy, making this a signature Alexa look. The best thing about this fashionista is that she always looks comfortable in her clothes. And that, friends, is what is called style.
