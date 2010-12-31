LOOK OF THE YEAR: Best of the Best

In this category we pay homage to the celebrities who have appeared in our Look of the Day most throughout the year. Whether they're dressed up or down, these ladies are stylish and always appropriately dressed for the occasion. Here we see them at their very best...

Kristen Stewart might be most at home in skinny jeans and a vintage tee but doesn't she scrub up well? The Twilight beauty chose a dramatic mermaid gown by Monique Lhuillier for this year's Oscars and she's never looked better. The midnight blue perfectly complements her porcelain skin and we love her super-groomed up-do. Top marks for Kristen.