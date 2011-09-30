Friday 30 September, 2011

Having laid low since her royal tour of North America with Prince William, Kate Middleton makes a welcome return to the best dressed line-up in a simple yet oh-so chic ensemble worn for her second official royal engagement. With her hair bouncing in Chelsea curls, Kate was simply stunning in a figure-hugging stone-washed dress by Amanda Wakeley. The Duchess’ trusty nude LK Bennett pumps and an embellished clutch completed the classic look.