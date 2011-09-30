Kate Middleton makes a royal entrance in Amanda Wakeley, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Hurley and Daisy Lowe join her in Look of the Day...
Friday 30 September, 2011
September 30, 2011
1. Kate Middleton in Amanda Wakeley
Having laid low since her royal tour of North America with Prince William, Kate Middleton makes a welcome return to the best dressed line-up in a simple yet oh-so chic ensemble worn for her second official royal engagement. With her hair bouncing in Chelsea curls, Kate was simply stunning in a figure-hugging stone-washed dress by Amanda Wakeley. The Duchess’ trusty nude LK Bennett pumps and an embellished clutch completed the classic look.
September 30, 2011
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Looking just as good dressed down as she does dressed up for the red carpet, Burberry beauty Rosie Huntington-Whiteley teamed distressed jeans with a simple white tee and a tinted fur gilet for a paired-down look with an on-trend 70s twist. We love!
September 30, 2011
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Super stylish New Yorker Sarah Jessica Parker perfectly demonstrated this season’s sports luxe look in an all-black ensemble that mixed cropped waxed jeans with an army-inspired jacket. Classic courts and over-sized sunglasses add just the right amount of ladylike to her look.
September 30, 2011
4. Elizabeth Hurley in Michael Kors
Having sizzled Stateside for her role in Gossip Girl, Estee Lauder spokesmodel Elizabeth Hurley was back in the UK and wowing a British audience in a hot pink figure-hugging Michael Kors frock to turn Selfridges pink for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Tanned pins and nude peep-toe heels were all that were needed to make quite an impact.
September 30, 2011
5. Daisy Lowe
Making the most of the late September heatwave, Daisy Lowe was back in her summer wardrobe wearing a pretty printed sundress with retro sunglasses to take her dog for a stroll in north London’s Primrose Hill. With Loewe’s Flamenco bag picking up on the pink in her thigh-skimming frock, Daisy added her trademark rock-and-roll edge with buffed biker boots.
