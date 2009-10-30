13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 30, 2009
1. LOTD 301009 Dannii Minogue
Both the Minogue sisters were on fine form last night and, while Kylie was wowing in Calvin Klein in NY, Dannii Minogue was simply stunning as she switched on the Harrods Christmas lights in a silk J’Aton Couture dress.
October 30, 2009
2. LOTD 301009 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was looking absolutely fabulous in a mushroom-coloured, tulip-shaped Calvin Klein dress as she arrived at the 1st Annual Art Awards presented by Calvin Klein Collection in New York.
October 30, 2009
3. LOTD 301009 Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington channelled ‘Sexy Fairytale Princess’ at the Young Patrons of Lincoln Center Annual Fall Masquerade Gala 2009. We love the gorgeous, tumbling curls, too.
October 30, 2009
4. LOTD 301009 Diane Kruger
Dove-grey is currently the shade to be seen in, as Diane Kruger proved at the Courage in Journalism Awards in LA, where she teamed her strapless J. Mendel spring 2010 dress with a striking Lanvin animal-print clutch.
October 30, 2009
5. LOTD 301009 Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon doesn’t hit the red carpet very often, but when she does… she does it with a bang! The actress was on fire at the Avon Foundation For Women gala where she wowed in Narciso Rodriguez spring 2010.
