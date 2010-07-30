13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 30, 2010
1. LOTD 300910
If there’s one A-lister who knows how to make an entrance it’s Jennifer Aniston! The actress and perfume designer strutted her killer pins onto the Tonight Show with Jay Leno in LA wearing a gorgeous floaty black minidress.
July 30, 2010
2. LOTD 300910
We have serious wardrobe envy! Eva Mendes looked stunning in a textured yellow prom dress on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno.
July 30, 2010
3. LOTD 300910
Doctor Who star Karen Gillan looked effortlessly chic as she was snapped out and about in London yesterday. Wearing a simple black shift dress with gold trim, she even managed to make her carrier bag work with the outfit!
July 30, 2010
4. LOTD 300910
Wowing crowds at the German premiere of The A-Team, Jessica Biel wore a gorgeous shimmering strapless Versace dress with Sergio Rossi slingbacks.
July 30, 2010
5. LOTD 300910
At a screening of The Disappearance of Alice Creed, Gemma Arterton showed off her perfect pins in this funky rouched dress and finished it with an effortlessly undone updo.
