13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2009
1. Mischa Barton LOTD 30/01/09We're loving Mischa Barton's gorgeous new look — still boho enough for her, but groomed and glamorous enough for us. The beauty was ravishing in a mint green gown with floral appliqués at a fashion dinner in Paris to benefit Aids. The gold leaf ornament she wore in her softly curled mane provided the perfect hippie chic finish.
-
March 24, 2009
2. Diane Kruger LOTD 30/01/09Whether she's on the red carpet or out and about, Diane Kruger always gets it right. At the Fashion for Aids dinner in Paris, the fashion-forward star sported a gown by Christophe Decarnin for Nina Ricci, complete with floor-sweeping train.
-
March 24, 2009
3. Camilla Belle LOTD 30/01/09Camilla Belle worked a floral minidress by Alexander McQueen with silver strappy sandals at the Push premiere in LA.
-
March 24, 2009
4. Angelina Jolie LOTD 30/01/09Ange is back in black at the Tokyo premiere of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button in a chic draped maxi-dress.
-
March 24, 2009
5. Milla Jovovich LOTD 30/01/09Milla Jovovich was super-cute in a black dress cinched with a red bow belt at the Boss Black fashion show in Berlin.
March 24, 20091 of 5
Mischa Barton LOTD 30/01/09
