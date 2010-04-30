13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 30, 2010
1. LOTD 300410 Nicole Richie
Go for gold! Nicole Richie left her laidback LA ways far behind her as she attended the Africa Outreach Project Dinner hosted by Dior at Soho House in Hollywood. Wearing this liquid gold culotte jumpsuit the designer added a burnished make-up look and gold jewellery for ultimate glam factor.
-
April 30, 2010
2. LOTD 300410 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson went for a summery look of silk bandeau dress and pale pink heels a the Chopard party in New York. Obviously the jewellery was a big feature of this outfit and she accessorized with a string of colour coordinating pearls.
-
April 30, 2010
3. LOTD 300410 Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow came over all goth glam in this full-length lace gown by Antonio Berardi at the Chopard party in New York. The actress went for a nude make-up look to keep things light.
-
April 30, 2010
4. LOTD 300410 Halle Berry
Halle Berry went for the draped look in this pale grey asymmetric dress at the Linked Against Leukemia benefit at Cipriani in New York. Halle added silver accents with shoulder-sweeper earrings, metallic clutch and handfuls of cocktail rings.
-
April 30, 2010
5. LOTD 300410 SJP
Sarah Jessica Parker was out at the ballet in New York wearing a ballerina-esque lace frock teamed with deep turquoise jacket and coordinating clutch bag. An elegant updo and silver peep-toes completed this feminine evening look.
April 30, 20101 of 5
