Look of the Day
September 3, 2010
As usual, Alexa ticks all the hottest trends seamlessly: leopard bag, check! Leather miniskirt, check! Peep-toe sling-backs, check! We're in awe.
September 3, 2010
Natalie charmed us at the Venice Film Festival in this adorable minidress from Miu Miu's autumn/winter line. The actress, who is promoting her ballet drama Black Swan, looked perfectly poised in her pink satin platforms.
September 3, 2010
Gorgeous Dita looks as ladylike as ever in this floral-printed dress, but it's her stand-out accessories, namely her oversized handbag and patent Christian Louboutin shoes, that REALLY do it for us.
September 3, 2010
Taylor Momsen was in full Jenny Humphrey mode on set of the fourth season of Gossip Girl in a teeny taupe bandage dress, layers of chains and tough-gal boots.
September 3, 2010
Milla Jovovich sparkled on the red carpet in Tokyo, where she was promoting Resident Evil: After Life, in this show-stopping minidress. With its batwings and shimmery gold material, this number's the perfect mix of glam and laid-back.
