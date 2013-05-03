13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 3, 2013
1. Victoria Beckham in Chloe trousers at St Pancras
Travelling in impeccable style once again, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham had transit chic nailed as they arrived at St Pancreas en route to Paris. Shunning typical travel clothes, Victoria Beckham was back to her recycling best, teaming her favourite sleeveless coat from her own Victoria Beckham collection with her trusty Manolo Blahnik heels, and another pair of statement Chloe trousers. Harper Beckham, meanwhile, was equally stylish in mini Seven For All Mankind jeans.
-
May 3, 2013
2. Zoe Saldana in Vionnet dress at the Star Trek: Into Darkness premiere in London
Pushing the fashion boundaries once again, at the Star Trek: Into Darkness film premiere in London, InStyle cover-girl Zoe Saldana was back taking some serious style risks in a fashion-forward Vionnet Pre-Fall 2013 gown complete with cascading layered skirt. Keeping the main focus on her frock, Zoe opted for Christian Louboutin peeptoes, delicate Tiffany & Co jewellery, a faux bob hairstyle and a slick of red lippy.
-
May 3, 2013
3. Nicole Richie in Saint Laurent at AOL event
Giving us endless party inspiration, Nicole Richie wowed in white for a party in New York. Debuting her new, freshly cut fringe with a Saint Laurent chain detail dress, complete with raised neckline, Nicole was the epitome of evening chic. We adore her white Saint Laurent heels!
-
May 3, 2013
4. Carey Mulligan in Christian Louboutin heels in Manhattan
The ever-demure Carey Mulligan sexed things up a notch as she left her hotel in Manhattan, showing off her sizzling body in a figure-hugging navy dress. Looking every inch the Hollywood star, the actress added A-list quality to her look with tortoiseshell sunglasses, sky-high Christian Louboutin heels and a waist-cinching belt.
-
May 3, 2013
5. Cara Delevingne in Nike Air Jordan trainers in London
Working her uber-cool signature street style, Cara Delevingne had the off-duty model look perfected while out and about in London. Showing off another pair of seriously cool Nike Air Jordan trainers and a beanie hat, the British model was dressed appropriately for the unpredictable weather, teaming black skinny trousers with a stripy top and a leather-sleeve coat.
May 3, 20131 of 5
Victoria Beckham in Chloe trousers at St Pancras
Travelling in impeccable style once again, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham had transit chic nailed as they arrived at St Pancreas en route to Paris. Shunning typical travel clothes, Victoria Beckham was back to her recycling best, teaming her favourite sleeveless coat from her own Victoria Beckham collection with her trusty Manolo Blahnik heels, and another pair of statement Chloe trousers. Harper Beckham, meanwhile, was equally stylish in mini Seven For All Mankind jeans.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018