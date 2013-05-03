Travelling in impeccable style once again, Victoria Beckham and Harper Beckham had transit chic nailed as they arrived at St Pancreas en route to Paris. Shunning typical travel clothes, Victoria Beckham was back to her recycling best, teaming her favourite sleeveless coat from her own Victoria Beckham collection with her trusty Manolo Blahnik heels, and another pair of statement Chloe trousers. Harper Beckham, meanwhile, was equally stylish in mini Seven For All Mankind jeans.