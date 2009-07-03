13 Mar 2018
July 3, 2009
1. LOTD 030709 Diane Kruger
Diane was sensational at the Escada Pink party in a fuchsia shift dress that was gathered just above the hip. We love this summery hue, especially in the summer.
July 3, 2009
2. LOTD 030709 Marion Cotillard
Oscar winner Marion Cotillard vamped up her chic pencil dress by John Galliano for Dior with a pair of fierce studded platform sandals at a cocktail party in Paris. Très chic!
July 3, 2009
3. LOTD 030709 Roisin Murphy
Ever the fashionista, Roisin Murphy was fashion-forward at the Thomas Sabo bash in London in a white shirt dress with voluminous collar and asymmetrical sleeves. An oversized pink clutch with bow motif was the perfect antidote to the masculine tailoring.
July 3, 2009
4. LOTD 030709 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was pretty in plum as she stepped out of her London home. Major props go to her for sporting such vertiginous platforms during the heat wave!
July 3, 2009
5. LOTD 030709 Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney jazzed up a basic pair of jeans and a V-neck T-shirt with a spangly, sharp-shouldered cropped jacket at the Jeff Koons exhibition at the Serpentine in London. The Michael Jackson phenomenon lives on.
