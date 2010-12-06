13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 6, 2010
Showing off her style prowess, Glee star Lea Michele wowed on the red carpet at the 5th Annual Billboard Women in Music Awards in New York working an ivory Giorgio Armani Resort 2011 layered dress. Keeping her make-up honey hued and natural looking, the all-singing, all-dancing actress finished the look with bare legs and nude pumps.
December 6, 2010
Doing off-duty dressing to perfection, Cameron Diaz posed for pics at the photocall for her new movie The Green Hornet. Showing off her perfect pins in a pair of J Brand jeans, neatly finished off with some Christian Louboutin suede ankle boots, Cam added some extra sparkle with a Jamie Wolf necklace and Jennifer Meyer bracelet.
December 6, 2010
Is midnight blue the new black? Avatar star Zoe Saldana attended the Children's Defense Fund gala in LA working a divine deep blue layered minidress with sheer shoulder detailing. She gave her look plenty of leg with some stacked patent platform pumps. Perfect!
December 6, 2010
Classic and chic, Nicole Kidman hit the premiere of her new movie Rabbit Hole in New York, in a gorgeous mid-length navy lace-detailed Clements Ribeiro SS11 pencil dress with jewel-embellishments. The actress needed few accessories to look fantastic, just nude peep-toe heels and her trademark flame locks falling in loose waves in a half up-do.
December 6, 2010
Maggie Gyllenhaal went for an all black ensemble at a benefit dinner and concert for human rights group Witness in New York. The actress wore a simple black below-the-knee, figure-hugging dress with plunging neckline and pretty flutter shoulders. Teaming her dress with black opaques and ankle boots, Maggie broke up the block-black with her signature red lippy.
