13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 16, 2009
1. Kate Moss LOTD 03/04/09Kate seduced the crowds at the Topshop opening in NYC a slit-to-the-thigh emerald green maxi-gown topped off with a shrunken leather bomber jacket, both from her current collection. Diamond chandelier earrings finished off the glam look. Sadly the dress has already sold out in the UK — we're green with envy.
April 16, 2009
2. Sienna Miller LOTD 03/04/09Sienna Miller was her usual sunny self at the ShoWest 2009 Convention in Las Vegas in a Jonathan Saunders gold and red zig-zag print minidress that showed off her tanned limbs. She gets extra points for her fabulous Sergio Rossi zipper-front sandals.
April 16, 2009
3. Rumer Willis LOTD 03/04/09Rumer Willis showed off her coppery new hair colour and her foxy curves at the ShoWest 2009 Convention in Vegas in a black fitted lamé number and strappy platform sandals.
April 16, 2009
4. Rachel McAdams LOTD 03/04/09The lovely Rachel McAdams swathed herself in nude chiffon for the ShoWest 2009 Convention. Normally flesh tones are less than appealing on ladies with fair skin but somehow Rachel's raven locks and bright red lips make the ensemble work beautifully.
April 16, 2009
5. Kate Beckinsale LOTD 03/04/09Kate Beckinsale looked casually cool walking the streets of LA with hubby Len Wiseman and her daughter Lily in skinny jeans that were slashed at the knee and strappy cut-out sandals. Distressed denim is the latest trend to take Hollywood and the catwalks by storm.
