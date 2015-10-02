13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
October 2, 2015
1. Kate Bosworth Channels Hepburn-Esque Style
Kate Bosworth looked polished to absolute perfection at LAX - no mean feat when you're travelling - in a printed A-line skirt, with a classic roll neck jumper and low heel pumps. The actress completed the look with chunky plastic sunglasses and a chic box bag.
-
October 2, 2015
2. Claire Danes In Victoria Beckham's SS16 Collection
Is there anyone, anywhere who isn't a fan of Victoria Beckham? Apparently not. Claire Danes is just the latest celebrity to be seen out in one of VB's creations; the red tweed-textured wrap dress from her SS16 collection, which the designer herself was seen out in June.
-
October 2, 2015
3. Sophia Bush Is Having A Self-Portrait Moment
Sophia Bush has been out three times this week, and every time has worn a pretty lace creation of Han Chong's, founder of Self-Portrait. She's a girl after our own heart...
-
October 2, 2015
4. Rita Ora Took The Gothic Trend To The Next Level
Rita Ora really ran with the theme of the evening when she went to Knott's Scary Farm, posing with people dressed in zombie costumes, in a pretty tough-looking outfit. The singer wore classic black boots, leather trousers and a Slayer t-shirt layered over a lace top.
-
October 2, 2015
5. Georgia May Jagger Works The Tartan Trend
Georgia May Jagger styled up this season's tartan trend in a mini skirt, a Balmain-style criss-cross lace top and a classic leather jacket at UGG's Classic Escape at Soho Farmhouse alongside Suki and Immy Waterhouse.
October 2, 20151 of 5
Kate Bosworth Channels Hepburn-Esque Style
Kate Bosworth looked polished to absolute perfection at LAX - no mean feat when you're travelling - in a printed A-line skirt, with a classic roll neck jumper and low heel pumps. The actress completed the look with chunky plastic sunglasses and a chic box bag.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018