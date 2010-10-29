Always ahead of the trend, Kate Bosworth looked to SS11 with her vibrant new season Proenza Schouler orange mesh shift dress with red lace applique detailing. Knowing exactly how to accessorise a dress of that colour calibre, Kate does the right thing by teaming it with a simple black clutch and pointy black heels. And sweeping back her hair into a laidback up-do, Kate's styling gets an A+ from us!