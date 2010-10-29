13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 29, 2010
Gorgeously ladylike, Keira Knightley worked a jaw-dropping grey full-circle layered tulle Chanel skirt with a simple black long-sleeved Chanel top and black platform pump heels to a special dinner to celebrate her new movie Last Night which opened the Rome Film Festival last night. The sizzling actress let the deep shades of her outfit do all the talking, keeping eyes smoky and full and lips nude and pouty.
Always ahead of the trend, Kate Bosworth looked to SS11 with her vibrant new season Proenza Schouler orange mesh shift dress with red lace applique detailing. Knowing exactly how to accessorise a dress of that colour calibre, Kate does the right thing by teaming it with a simple black clutch and pointy black heels. And sweeping back her hair into a laidback up-do, Kate's styling gets an A+ from us!
Olivia Palermo went pared-down perfection in a cute taupe blazer over a caramel dress - showing off her enviable Valentino sparkly clutch and trademark red nails. Some effortlessly elegant monogrammed flats finished off her simple chic ensemble.
Jennifer Connelly mixed and matched textures in a stunning black and white asymmetric dress with tough stud detailing and a patterned skirt from one of her favourite designers Balenciaga's SS11 collection. And keeping to the tough trend, a pair of lattice cut-out booties were all Jen needed to complete her characteristically edgy look at the Annual Night Of Stars event!
Lovely Leighton Meester looked super cute in a cookies and cream two-tone Giambatista Valli bandage dress with pretty front draping detail. Adding some statement sparkle with a green jewelled Van Cleef & Arpels necklace, while keeping her feet neatly pared-down in Salvatore Ferragamo pumps, Leighton was picture perfect at a red carpet bash in New York.
