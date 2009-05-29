13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
May 29, 2009
1. lotd 2905 Daisy Lowe
Daisy Lowe was at Selfridges to help celebrate the department store's 100th year of trading. The model was ultra glamorous in a plum-coloured silk Stella McCartney gown which draped elegantly around the bodice.
May 29, 2009
2. lotd 290509 Claire Danes
Claire Danes headed to Burberry's New York headquarters yesterday to join the celebrations for the date Mayor Bloomberg has officially declared 'Burberry Day'. The actress donned this soft grey dress worn with Burberry's studded belt and a chunky cuff.
May 29, 2009
3. lotd 290509 sienna miller
Noone can nail the laid-back luxe look quite like Sienna Miller. Sporting the perfect travelling ensemble of treggings, soft, cosy loungewear and her Vivienne Westwood pirate boots, the actress made her way through LAX airport.
May 29, 2009
4. lotd 290509 kylie minogue
Kylie Minogue was cute in a polka dot frock and trilby as she left a restaurant in Rome with her Spanish model boyfriend, Andrew Velecoso. The popster was positively grinning from ear to ear; was it because the couple had spent the evening celebrating Barcelona's European cup win? Or could those engagement rumours be true? Watch this space!
May 29, 2009
5. lotd 290509 Kristin Davis
Kristin Davis toughened up her look at a charity dinner in New York. The Sex and the City star donned this studded leather frock with feathered skirt but kept her beauty look classic Kristin.
