13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
January 29, 2010
1. LOTD 290110 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese donned this peacock-blue hued slim-fit dress at the Elie Saab show at Paris Couture Week. Working a signature 40s beauty look of waved hair and scarlet nails and lipstick the burlesque beauty added a pair of silver Christian Louboutin heels to finish the look.
January 29, 2010
2. LOTD 290110 Saoirse Ronan
Saoirse Ronan was all dolled up for the premiere of The Lovely Bones in Dublin in a little black Moschino dress. We love the twinkling sequins and ruffled skirt and the fact that Saoirse made a playful footwear choice with a pair of striking violet high-heels.
January 29, 2010
3. LOTD 290110 Kate Moss
Kate Moss brought her London look to Paris as she headed to the French capital to launch her range of bags with Longchamp. The super wore a trademark look of short shorts, black opaque tights, vest top and ballet pumps topped with a longline white jacket. And, of course, she carried a rather lovely piece of Longchamp armcandy.
January 29, 2010
4. LOTD 290110 Natalia Vodianova
Natalia Vodianova headed to the Valentino show at Paris Couture Week in high fashion style. The model worked a pair of footless lace tights with her lace miniskirt and a fluttering grey appliqué coat. Love those peep-toe shoeboots.
January 29, 2010
5. LOTD 290110 Ambel Le Bon
Amber Le Bon was one hot fashionista in her peg leg trousers and cartoon T-shirt at the London College of Fashion MA Catwalk show at the V&A. The model added high-heeled two-tone brogues and a slouchy cardy for a look that was all insouciant fashion.
