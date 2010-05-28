13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 28, 2010
1. LOTD 280510 SJP
It was the night we've all been waiting for! And Sarah Jessica Parker looked phenomenal at the SATC 2 London premiere in a dramatic black Alexander McQueen tulle and lace gown from the spring 2008 collection, along with a beautiful pair of his lace platform heels. She finished the look with a Philip Treacy hat and Fred Leighton jewels.
-
May 28, 2010
2. LOTD 280510 Kristin
Kristin Davis literally took our breath away in her glittering gold vintage Norman Norell gown from Decades at the Sex and the City 2 London premiere. She donned Jimmy Choo heels and worked voluminous tresses for a totally drop dead gorgeous look.
-
May 28, 2010
3. LOTD 280510 Kim C
Kim Cattrall opted for a beautiful black vintage gown by Thierry Mugler, which she accented fabulously with a Fred Leighton brooch. Marcel waves and pink lips completed her old-school Hollywood glam finish at the London premiere of SATC 2.
-
May 28, 2010
4. LOTD 280510 Heidi
Striped and stunning! Heidi Klum wowed us again last night in RM by Roland Mouret's fab Fama jersey dress, teamed with hot cage boots, at a Michael J. Fox Foundation Benefit.
-
May 28, 2010
5. LOTD 280510 Diane K
Diane Kruger was oozing perfection once again at the new Hugo Boss yacht launch in East Wintergarden, London. She worked 30s waves with a stunning bustier and cropped trousers, finishing with a pair of to-kill-for leopard-print shoe boots. Sigh.
May 28, 20101 of 5
LOTD 280510 SJP
It was the night we've all been waiting for! And Sarah Jessica Parker looked phenomenal at the SATC 2 London premiere in a dramatic black Alexander McQueen tulle and lace gown from the spring 2008 collection, along with a beautiful pair of his lace platform heels. She finished the look with a Philip Treacy hat and Fred Leighton jewels.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018