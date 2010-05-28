It was the night we've all been waiting for! And Sarah Jessica Parker looked phenomenal at the SATC 2 London premiere in a dramatic black Alexander McQueen tulle and lace gown from the spring 2008 collection, along with a beautiful pair of his lace platform heels. She finished the look with a Philip Treacy hat and Fred Leighton jewels.

SEE ALL THE SATC 2 LONDON PREMIERE PICS HERE