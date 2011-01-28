13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
January 28, 2011
1. Diane Kruger
Just when we thought Diane Kruger couldn't possibly wow us any further in the style department, her dress at the Sidaction Gala Dinner in Paris had us InStylers all lost for words. Wearing a divine Chanel Spring 2011 Couture off-the-shoulder, pink tiered silk dress with black bow detailing, all eyes were on Diane at the charity bash - and we can see why. With a dress that looks like it was made for her, it's clear that Diane and Karl have a close creative bond.
-
January 28, 2011
2. Heidi Klum
There's no stopping Heidi Klum when it comes to fabulous wardrobe choices. After her stunning appearance in London this week for the InStyle Best of British Talent BAFTA party, Heidi jetted off to Germany to be the face for beauty brand Astor. Wearing a wow-worthy aqua-hued long-sleeved Rachel Roy dress teamed with Christian Louboutin Balota strappy heels, Heidi looked ultra glam as she took to the stage. This style queen never has an off day!
-
January 28, 2011
3. Kirsten Dunst
Kirsten Dunst, we know where you've been shopping! Fresh from the front row at the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris, Kirsten picked up some yummy macaroons from Laduree as she returned to LA. Wearing a pretty knitted cardie over skinny black jeans, there was no sign of jet-lag for cool Kirsten.
-
January 28, 2011
4. Lou Doillon
Gorgeous actress Lou Doillon looked stunning as she arrived at the Chanel Couture show wearing a high-octane glam gold and black Chanel minidress. We love the natural look she went for with her hair and make-up - it really makes her stunning dress stand out.
-
January 28, 2011
5. Vanessa Paradis
Another Chanel Haute Couture front rower, Vanessa Paradis was picture perfect as she hit the must-see show wearing a tuxedo jacket over rolled-up jeans. She added a pop of red to the pared-down ensemble with her classic caviar leather Chanel bag matched to her perfect pout.
January 28, 20111 of 5
Diane Kruger
Just when we thought Diane Kruger couldn't possibly wow us any further in the style department, her dress at the Sidaction Gala Dinner in Paris had us InStylers all lost for words. Wearing a divine Chanel Spring 2011 Couture off-the-shoulder, pink tiered silk dress with black bow detailing, all eyes were on Diane at the charity bash - and we can see why. With a dress that looks like it was made for her, it's clear that Diane and Karl have a close creative bond.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018