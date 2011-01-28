Just when we thought Diane Kruger couldn't possibly wow us any further in the style department, her dress at the Sidaction Gala Dinner in Paris had us InStylers all lost for words. Wearing a divine Chanel Spring 2011 Couture off-the-shoulder, pink tiered silk dress with black bow detailing, all eyes were on Diane at the charity bash - and we can see why. With a dress that looks like it was made for her, it's clear that Diane and Karl have a close creative bond.