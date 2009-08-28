13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 28, 2009
1. LOTD 280809 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung was casual cool in her Marc by Marc Jacobs 'OFF THE DEEP END' T-shirt which she teamed with a teeny weeny skirt and sandal.
August 28, 2009
2. LOTD 280809 Eva Mendes
Eva Mendes stepped out of the gym and into the LA sunshine in a skyblue sundress with the most enormous gym bag we've ever seen!
August 28, 2009
3. LOTD 280809 Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts was on the set of Eat Pray Love in a city chic ensemble of pencil skirt, fitted jacket and some fierce shoeboots. Love the snakeskin clutch!
August 28, 2009
4. LOTD 280809 Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts (niece of Julia) worked a sexy look at a Nylon party in New York; the young starlet teamed her high-waisted skirt with slouchy vest and sky-high heels.
August 28, 2009
5. LOTD 280809 Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof teamed a sweet lace cuff and collar dress with Heidi plaits and high-heeled brogues.
FIND OUT HOW TO CHEAT YOUR WAY TO PEACHES' HAIR
