Friday 27th March

Victoria Beckham and her brood landed in LA yesterday after an exhausting 11 hour flight and still managed to look flawless. So how does she manage it? Well, nannies and a PA aside, it’s a simple mix of black on black. A long waistcoat adds a tailored touch while a silk blouse is both comfy and sophisticated and skinny jeans with plenty of stretch keep the silhouette lean especially when dressed up with velvet boots. All that is then needed is a pair of shades to hide the eye bags and a leather clutch to hold all boarding passes. Simple or what?
Can you work a crop top for the evening? Sure you can, if you’re Bella Thorne. The style star is never one to play it safe on the red carpet which is exactly why we love her look from last night’s theatre outing. Taking the crop top to the next level, she went one step further and went for a gold studded bra top, as you do. Teaming the statement piece with a flirty mini skirt, she Opting for a black bra top with gold studs which showed off her incredible figure, she topped it all off with a sleek blazer to make it red carpet approps. Big shout out to the sexy patent courts and studded clutch for a rock chick edge to this glam-meets-feisty get-up.
Katy Perry made sure all eyes were on her last night as she brought a whole new meaning to the tuxedo dress. Normally something we consider office attire, the songstress paired the sleek dress with a pair of attention-grabbing spike heel lace-up boots. Thanks to Katy’s toned pins, she carried off what could be an unflattering footwear choice, with incredible ease. And special mention has to go to her cool updo, pouty dark lip shade and unexpected jewellery (nose ring and ear cuff, FYI) which added Katy’s signature edge.
We can’t get enough of fashion babe Hailey Baldwin’s high-meets-lo vibe at the Triennial Members party in New York yesterday. The stonewashed baggy-fit jeans, the open collar cotton shirt, the over-sized boyfriend blazer, and the ankle-tie 70s inspired heels is a fashion match made in heaven. We don’t know about you but we’re taking our style cue from this look come Saturday night…
Jennifer Connelly showed off her slim pins in a dazzling tweed dress at the Louis Vuitton exhibition opening in Beijing yesterday. Opting for what could be quite a simple shift dress, the style star injected a quirky twist by piling on off-beat accessories. A silver chain belt, patent mini handbag and sky high Mary Janes added a cool yet elegant twist that we’ve come to expect from the Jennifer and LV hook-ups.
