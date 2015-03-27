Friday 27th March

Can you work a crop top for the evening? Sure you can, if you’re Bella Thorne. The style star is never one to play it safe on the red carpet which is exactly why we love her look from last night’s theatre outing. Taking the crop top to the next level, she went one step further and went for a gold studded bra top, as you do. Teaming the statement piece with a flirty mini skirt, she Opting for a black bra top with gold studs which showed off her incredible figure, she topped it all off with a sleek blazer to make it red carpet approps. Big shout out to the sexy patent courts and studded clutch for a rock chick edge to this glam-meets-feisty get-up.