13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 27, 2013
1. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Balmain in Paris
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reminded us of one of the many benefits of being a supermodel, wearing head-to-toe Balmain from the fashion’s houses new Spring Summer 2014 collection. First show on the catwalk just hours before, lucky Rosie was able to don the pale spearmint dress and sheer and gold boots immediately, while we will have to wait until next year to get our hands on the pastel hued line.
September 27, 2013
2. Sienna Miller at the 2013 Clinton Global Initiative in New York
Sienna Miller showed her support for the 2013 Clinton Global Initiative in New York, in a smart trouser suit and white blouse. The boho actress fashed-up her office friendly look with a pair of suede ankle boots and the glossy honey hued locks she’s famed for.
September 27, 2013
3. Reese Witherspoon in Ray-Ban in LA
Reese Witherspoon tried one of autumn’s hottest trends – the knitwear and skirt combo – out and about in LA. The actress favoured a burgundy leather skirt, teamed with a lightweight black jumper, suede boots, a structured black leather bag and her favourite Ray-Ban sunglasses.
September 27, 2013
4. Naomi Campbell at The Face launch in London
Naomi Campbell showed a range of aspiring models how it’s done at the launch of her new TV programme The Face in London. In a classic white peplum skirt suit, the original super opted for her favourite poker straight hairstyle and chunky black booties to finish her look.
September 27, 2013
5. Miranda Kerr in Giambattista Valli in New York
Miranda Kerr proved the LBD and heels combo is still as sexy as ever in New York, working a cut out Giambattista Valli dress with black suede heels. The supermodel and supermum is obviously having a Lanvin moment, stepping out with her second bag by the designer in as many days. Simple side swept tresses and a glossy lip finished her look.
