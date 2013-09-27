Rosie Huntington-Whiteley reminded us of one of the many benefits of being a supermodel, wearing head-to-toe Balmain from the fashion’s houses new Spring Summer 2014 collection. First show on the catwalk just hours before, lucky Rosie was able to don the pale spearmint dress and sheer and gold boots immediately, while we will have to wait until next year to get our hands on the pastel hued line.