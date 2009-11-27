We don't think we've ever seen Alesha Dixon look quite this fabulous. The star was all dolled up for the launch party of her brand new jewellery range. That raspberry-coloured velvet dress has party season written all over it and velvet is a hot A/W trend. The waist-cinching bow belt and casual pockets make this one fab frock and the Strictly Come Dancing star added leg-lengthening nude Louboutins (not that she really needed to) for extra A list polish.

