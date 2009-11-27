13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 27, 2009
1. LOTD 271109 Alesha Dixon
We don't think we've ever seen Alesha Dixon look quite this fabulous. The star was all dolled up for the launch party of her brand new jewellery range. That raspberry-coloured velvet dress has party season written all over it and velvet is a hot A/W trend. The waist-cinching bow belt and casual pockets make this one fab frock and the Strictly Come Dancing star added leg-lengthening nude Louboutins (not that she really needed to) for extra A list polish.
-
November 27, 2009
2. LOTD 271109 Kate Winslet
Kate Winslet was her elegant self in a floor-skimming black gown with twinkling embellished shoulders at the Bambi Awards in Germany last night. The Brit star picked up an award for Best International Actress for her role in The Reader.
-
November 27, 2009
3. LOTD 271109 Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil clearly has sharp elbows as she managed to grab herself Jimmy Choo for H&M's fabulous one-shouldered grey minidress from the sell-out collection. Love those gladiator-esque sandals too.
-
November 27, 2009
4. LOTD 271109 Rihanna
Rihanna went full-on fierce in this spike red minidress with statement spiky shoulders for the launch of her new album, Rated R. Stocking tights and a pair of bling-tastic Versace sunglasses finish the look.
-
November 27, 2009
5. LOTD 271109 Leighton Meester
Gossip Girl Leighton Meester worked a slinky taupe evening dress to perfection with grey shoeboots and leather jacket thrown over the top. Loving her new ringlet hairstyle.
