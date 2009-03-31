13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Renee Zellweger LOTD 27/03/09Renee Zellweger rarely deviates from Carolina Herrera when she has a red carpet event, and last night was no exception. Attending an awards dinner the actress was chic and stylish in this strapless black dress with silver embroidered detail around the waist and hemline.
-
March 31, 2009
2. Jessica Alba LOTD 27/03/09Jessica Alba worked the colour block trend in this coral and black tulip dress. Love the shoulder-grazing statement earrings!
-
March 31, 2009
3. Cat Deeley LOTD 27/03/09Cat Deeley lived u to her name as she stepped out in LA. Wearing a casual ensemble of rock T-shirt and cut-off denim shorts, she added Balmain's leopard print ponyskin gladiator sandals and Jimmy Choo's printed Mandah bag for a little feline factor.
-
March 31, 2009
4. Milla Jovovich LOTD 27/03/09Milla Jovovich went for full drama in this velvet plum coloured dress. With her hair in long luxe waves and diamonds dripping from her ears, neck and wrist, the actress was ultra glamorous.
-
March 31, 2009
5. Kate Moss LOTD 27/03/09Kate Moss headed to pal Lily Allen's gig last night and kept it casual. In skinny jeans, vest top and leather biker jacket she added bright red boots for a pop of colour.
Renee Zellweger LOTD 27/03/09
