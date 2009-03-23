13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 23, 2009
1. Jennifer Aniston LOTD 27/02/09Jennifer Aniston seems to have ditched the black entirely of late. We're used to seeing her in conservative tones whatever the occasion but this grey-blue graphic floral print Balenciaga number is like a pretty shot of springtime. The actress was promoting her latest movie, Marley and Me in Paris, and we're wondering if the more cheerful dressing might be a reflection on the happy state of her love life right now? Here's hoping so!
March 23, 2009
2. Eva Mendes LOTD 27/02/09Eva Mendes stuck to her style of vintage fit dresses and this pink frock with a nipped in waist. We're excited to see she upped the fashion ante in a pair of extreme grey heels, however, and a nonchalant hands in the pocket pose gives this a totally modern feel.
March 23, 2009
3. Anouck Lepere LOTD 27/02/09Belgian model Anouck Lepere is one of those girls who is always ahead in the fashion game and invariably works a look that turns us a little bit green with envy. Here she is at a London fashion week party sporting a dress by he's-so-hot-right-now Peter Pilotto… This little number had barely left Pilotto's AW09 catwalk before it had made it's way onto Anouck. Gorgeous.
March 23, 2009
4. Cheryl Cole LOTD 27/02/09
The nation's favourite Girl Aloud stepped out in London in a casual ensemble that was utterly chic. Note the colour tie in from top to toe — she marries her camel heels with a camel stripe in her Miu Miu bag and a beige jumper — a trick guaranteed to pull a look together, and, one you can easily work at home!
March 23, 2009
5. Margherita Missoni LOTD 27/02/09Margherita Missoni was adorable as ever in a drop-waisted Missoni shift in Milan. Carrying a woven clutch bag she was ready to party at a surprise bash Missioni threw to celebrate the start of a new fashion week.
