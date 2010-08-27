13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
August 27, 2010
1. LOTD 270810
How we wish we could grace the supermarket looking this stylish! January Jones worked a spot-on weekend look as she stepped out to pick up some shopping in LA. She dressed up her simple combo of tee and jeans with some boyish brogues and a Don Draper-esque trilby.
-
August 27, 2010
2. LOTD 270810
At a photocall for new film Lily Sometimes, Diane Kruger gave a floaty silk frock a touch of boho cool by pairing it with some cute cut-out flats.
-
August 27, 2010
3. LOTD 270810
Failsafe basics had Rachel Bilson looking effortlessly stylish as she stepped out in LA. The OC star channeled her own breed of undone chic, wearing a simple tee and denim cut-offs with her grown-out-to-perfection locks left loose.
-
August 27, 2010
4. LOTD 270810
Jersey has undergone a luxe make-over this season, and out and about in LA, Jessica Alba showed us how to put together smart sweats for a winning off-duty look.
-
August 27, 2010
5. LOTD 270810
Whitney Port mixed textures and patterns for a playful and summery look while out and about in LA. Cat-eye sunglasses and a neat topknot added polish to her styling.
August 27, 20101 of 5
LOTD 270810
