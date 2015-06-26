13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 26, 2015
1. Elizabeth Banks Makes A Statement In Colour Block Balmain
We love Elizabeth Banks; her style, her humour... Pretty much everything about her. So we were thrilled when, in spite of her relatively small part in the film, the actress stood out at the Magic Mike XXL premiere in a colour block Balmain dress with risque sheer panelling which showed off her impressive figure.
June 26, 2015
2. Amber Heard Wows In Monique Lhuillier
Amber Heard looked seriously incredible at the Magic Mike XXL premiere in a bold Monique Lhuillier twist dress, which showed off her flawless decolletage and enviable figure. She complemented the jewel tones with smokey eye make-up with her hair in classic red carpet curls.
June 26, 2015
3. Amal Clooney Channels A New Look
We're used to Amal Clooney's power tailoring and her off-duty jeans and leather jackets, but we love this new summer look. Teaming a Sonia Rykiel jumpsuit with a pair of tan mules, the lawyer looked classically chic. And check out those earrings... Swoon.
June 26, 2015
4. Bella Thorne Looks Pretty In Lace Self Portrait
Bella Thorne had been working some pretty risque red carpet looks of late - namely sheer Julien Macdonald dresses - but she mixed it up with this pretty lace Self Portrait dress on The Today Show. On point for summer, we're loving chunky, guipure lace and Self Portrait is our go-to label.
June 26, 2015
5. Kim Kardashian Styles Up A Bold Waist Belt
Kim Kardashian shows no sign of letting pregnancy stop her from wearing her usual bodycon styles. Far from it; instead, the 34-year-old opted to cinch in her waist with a chunky leather belt, folded in a way favoured by the fash pack (including Mollie King) of late.
