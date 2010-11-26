13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 26, 2010
1. Kylie Minogue
Looking chic and keeping warm isn't easy, but if there's a lady to master it, it's Kylie Minogue. The petite pop star led Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York in one of Chanel's artic-cool tweed and fur-edged coats, which she finished with sleek leather gloves, knee-high boots and a woollen turban.
-
November 26, 2010
2. Blake Lively
With those legs Blake Lively will never fail to look flawless in a mini, but we really love her in this cute layered combo. Keeping the rest of her outfit neutral, her glitzy sequin jacket was the perfect statement piece for the Christmas event at the Rockefeller centre in New York.
-
November 26, 2010
3. Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen looked effortlessly stylish in all black at a Reebox Easytone event in Paris. The simplest of updos added an understated but dressy feel to her look.
-
November 26, 2010
4. Fearne Cotton
Working the aviator trend on the way out of the Radio 1 studios, Fearne Cotton mixed army surplus-style accessories with a rock chic tee and a super-snug shearling-lined jacket. For a touch of attitude she popped on some Ray Ban shades to finish the look.
-
November 26, 2010
5. Poppy Delevigne
IT model Poppy Delevigne mixed and matched textured pieces at the Alice by Temperly 1st Birthday Party bash in London for a laid-back but perfectly put together look. Faux fur and a metallic tote added instant party kudos to her otherwise neutral ensemble.
