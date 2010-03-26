13 Mar 2018
March 26, 2010
1. LOTD 260310 Emma Watson
Emma Watson flew the flag for British Fashion in this Christopher Kane leather dress at the British Fashion Council's cocktail party in New York. It's a dress choice that proves Emma's fashion savvy as this very frock tripped down the LFW runway but a month ago at Kane's A/W 2010 show. It's the first time we've spotted a celebrity wearing a look from the collection and boy does Emma wear it well. The leather bustier style with peek-a-book lace cut-outs and floral embroidery make for one hot frock on the Harry Potter starlet.
March 26, 2010
2. LOTD 260310 Victoria Beckham
Victoria Beckham worked the shirt dress look at the opening of her brand new boutique in Moscow. The Spice Girl wore the dress belted tight with nude heels, hoop earrings and a loose updo.
March 26, 2010
3. LOTD 260310 Kate Moss
Kate Moss was in party mode at the Mummy Rocks charity dinner in aid of Great Ormond Street in a Dolce & Gabbana bustier dress. La Moss teamed her slinky cocktail dress with mussed up hair and a slick of ruby-red lippy matching the soles of her Christian Louboutin heels.
March 26, 2010
4. LOTD 260310 Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was at the launch of her new jewellery collection in a zingy fit-and-flare frock which she topped with embellished Topshop jacket and a statment necklace from the collection.
March 26, 2010
5. LOTD 260310 Jameela Jamil
Jameela Jamil was working a London look in her navy shorts and polka-dot shirt at the Pop Up Store Launch at Whitleys. She cinched the outfit with tan leather belt and carried a tan leather bag. We love how she's coordinated her colours for this outfit, tying the look together with her tan accessories.
