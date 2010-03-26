Emma Watson flew the flag for British Fashion in this Christopher Kane leather dress at the British Fashion Council's cocktail party in New York. It's a dress choice that proves Emma's fashion savvy as this very frock tripped down the LFW runway but a month ago at Kane's A/W 2010 show. It's the first time we've spotted a celebrity wearing a look from the collection and boy does Emma wear it well. The leather bustier style with peek-a-book lace cut-outs and floral embroidery make for one hot frock on the Harry Potter starlet.

SEE ALL THE PICS FROM A/W 2010 FASHION WEEKS