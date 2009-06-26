13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 26, 2009
Megan Fox was super slinky in this peek-a-boo bodycon dress for her appearance on The Late Show with David Letterman in New York. The Transformers beauty has made a series of stunning red carpet appearances as she promotes the sci-fi flick, and her TV appearance was no exception. She teamed the ultra-modern frock with a side-swept Veronica Lake hairstyle.
June 26, 2009
Lucy Liu was a scarlet lady at the Swarovski party in New York. Lucy teamed her dress with a waist-cinching belt, transparent heels and an out-sized white clutch bag for a ladylike look.
June 26, 2009
Keira Knightley went for a relaxed hippy chick dress as she went for brunch with boyfriend Rupert Friend. The A-line frock suits Keira's boyish frame and the pinned-up braids finish the summery look perfectly.
June 26, 2009
Halle Berry kept it casual in boyfriend jeans and a grey T-shirt as she went shopping for a new kitchen with her interior designer. We ove the shimmering flat sandals; a sure fire way to up the ante of an otherwise laid-back look.
June 26, 2009
Ooo check out Blake Lively sexing it up in this cutaway white dress! The Gossip Girl actress went for this modern day siren look for the grand operning of the Swarovski Crystallized Concept Store in New York and sported a few Swarovski sparkles on her footwear for good measure. We likey.
