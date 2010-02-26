Maggie Gyllenhaal teamed this to-die-for lipstick-red Lanvin dress with black opaques, heels and a slick of bright-red lippy for an awards ceremony in New York last night. With just over a week to go until the Oscars we're guessing the nominee (she's up for Best Supporting Actress for Crazy Heart) has a lot to think about wardrobe-wise right now... This divine dress is clearly just a taster...

GET THE LOWDOWN ON THE OSCARS 2010 NOMINEES