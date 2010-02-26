13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
February 26, 2010
1. LOTD 260210 Emily Blunt
Emily Blunt chose this stunning shaded dress by Georges Chakra Couture for the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night. The midnight-blue to pale grey colours suit her English Rose complexion and she teamed the outfit with Swarovski clutch bag and grey heels for a perfect finish.
February 26, 2010
2. LOTD 260210 Anna Kendrick
Twilight starlet Anna Kendrick proved to be a versatile dresser as she made a stylistic 360 on her red carpet choices this week. Going from short and flirty at the BAFTAs on Sunday to this long, sweeping white gown for the Costume Designers Guild Awards last night. Anna wore the gown with soft curls, a box clutch and a glimmering cocktail ring.
February 26, 2010
3. LOTD 250210 Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway was dazzling in her bronze sequin Vivienne Westwood bustier dress at the Alice in Wonderland premiere last night. Teamed with bejewelled gold Casadel heels, the look was more glamazon than White Queen.
February 26, 2010
4. LOTD 260210 Mia Wasikowska
Alice in Wonderland star Mia Wasikowska made a big impression as she hit the red carpet in Leicester Square last night for the premiere of Tim Burton's movie. Wearing this nude gown with black lace overlay by Valentino Couture the young starlet made an elegant entrance. Minimal make-up and no jewellery kept the look youthful.
February 26, 2010
5. LOTD 260210 Maggie Gyllenhaal
Maggie Gyllenhaal teamed this to-die-for lipstick-red Lanvin dress with black opaques, heels and a slick of bright-red lippy for an awards ceremony in New York last night. With just over a week to go until the Oscars we're guessing the nominee (she's up for Best Supporting Actress for Crazy Heart) has a lot to think about wardrobe-wise right now... This divine dress is clearly just a taster...
February 26, 20101 of 5
