13 Mar 2018
April 1, 2009
1. Kate Moss LOTD 26/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Credit Crunch Outfit When Kate was spotted in this mini jumper dress with tiger print motif at London Fashion Week, we fashion journalists scoured high and low to find out which designer had created a piece that was both avant-garde and classic. Turns out we didn't have to look any further than Kate. The supermodel designed several sell-out collections in 2008 and promoted her line to perfection. We nominate this number as the stand-out high street piece of the year.
April 1, 2009
2. Fearne Cotton LOTD 26/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Credit Crunch Outfit Fearne worked lace, the hottest trend of autumn/winter 2008, with this perfect little black dress from French Connection. The best thing about it? It's still in the shops!
April 1, 2009
3. Kate Bosworth LOTD 26/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Credit Crunch Outfit These are troubled times and it seems even celebs are feeling the pinch. Kate Bosworth sported a pretty printed dress by H&M out and about in the LA sunshine. Make like Kate and team a high street number with designer accessories to elevate the tone of the piece.
April 1, 2009
4. Alexa Chung LOTD 26/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Credit Crunch Outfit Alexa has confessed that she is powerless before of a sailor dress, so it was no surprise to see her in Gap's striped sundress this summer. As ever, the fashionista made the look her own by teaming it with glossy accessories including a string of gold chains and a patent Mulberry bag.
April 1, 2009
5. Keira Knightley LOTD 26/12/08Best Dressed 2008: Best Credit Crunch Outfit We were the first publication to identify this little checked dress as Topshop and the result was an instant sell-out! Keira kicked off the publicity tour of The Edge of Love in this darling piece and she couldn't have looked any sweeter.
