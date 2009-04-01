Best Dressed 2008: Best Credit Crunch Outfit When Kate was spotted in this mini jumper dress with tiger print motif at London Fashion Week, we fashion journalists scoured high and low to find out which designer had created a piece that was both avant-garde and classic. Turns out we didn't have to look any further than Kate. The supermodel designed several sell-out collections in 2008 and promoted her line to perfection. We nominate this number as the stand-out high street piece of the year.