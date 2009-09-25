13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 25, 2009
1. LOTD 2509009 Anna Hathaway
Anne Hathaway embraced colour in this mustard yellow strapless dress. It's nice to see the actress in a move away from nudes and monochrome and be a little playful in her look. Anne was at Variety's 1st Annual Power of Women Lunch in Beverly Hills.
-
September 25, 2009
2. LOTD 250909 Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese went for an inky black Christian Dior suit for the launch of her latest collection for Wonderbra. The New Look styling of the suit enhanced Dita's form to perfection with glittering embellishment across the bust and a skinny wast belt over the jacket. The burlesque dancer finished the look with elbow-length leather gloves and her signature 40s make-up look.
-
September 25, 2009
3. LOTD 2509009 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba is proving to be an early adopter of a key A/W 2009 trend - velvet. Jessica's plunge-neck dress was a great autumnal look in a deep red shade which she teamed with black opaque tights and T-bar heels.
-
September 25, 2009
4. LOTD 250909 Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner's raspberry-coloured shift dress hugged her in all the right places The berry colour set off her brunette locks and a pair of gold platforms finished the elegant look.
-
September 25, 2009
5. LOTD 2509009 Demi Moore
Demi Moore was faultless as ever as she took to the stand at the 5th Clinton Global Initiative in New York. The actress wowed in a navy brocade dress with one shouldered detail and outsized corsage.
