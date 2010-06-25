13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 25, 2010
1. LOTD 250610 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart went for one of her most daring looks yet at the Twlight: Eclipse LA premiere! She donned a one-sleeved embellished cream dress by Elie Saab and killer Louboutin heels.
June 25, 2010
2. LOTD 250610 Anna Kendrick
Anna Kendrick's golden moment! Anna was glowing in her gorgeous ruffled, pleated Marchesa mini, which she paired with super-strappy heels and a sexy tousled updo.
June 25, 2010
3. LOTD 250610 Jessica Alba
Hello yummy mummy! Jessica Alba blew us away in her stunning stretch-wool cocktail dress and chain-detail wedges, both by Lanvin, at The Killer Inside Me premiere in Paris.
June 25, 2010
4. LOTD 250610 Liz Hurley
Elizabeth Hurley stepped out of her London home en route to Elton John's White Tie and Tiara Ball 2010 in signature Liz style; think thigh-split and sexy plunging neckline - and it's still working! The star looked fab in her autumn/winter 2010/11 Versace gown.
June 25, 2010
5. LOTD 250610 Sienna Miller
Want to know how to do perfect summer 2010 daytime dressing? Look no further than Sienna Miller out and about in Mayfair yesterday. The actress was oh-so-cute in a two-print stripy and colour block dress from Topshop and we-want-them-now tan heels.
