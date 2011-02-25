13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 25, 2011
1. LOTD 250211
Making a super stylish return to the spotlight, Katie Holmes wowed on the front row at Milan Fashion Week in a stunning one-shouldered chocolate hued Max Mara jumpsuit. A tan Max Mara bag rested by her feet as she watched the runway show. We love her high octane glamour look!
-
February 25, 2011
2. LOTD 250211
Kate Middleton took to her new Royal duties with perfect poise as she headed out to Angelsey. Wearing a beautiful creamy beige wool Katherine Hooker coat with black velvet trim - as worn previously back in 2006 for the Cheltenham Cup event - Kate added a pretty fascinator for a glamorous touch to her winter weather outfit.
-
February 25, 2011
3. LOTD 250211
InStyle's former cover star Ginnifer Goodwin looked sleek and chic in monochrome as she attended the Tom Ford Beverley Hills store opening in LA. The gorgeous actress worked a Christian Cota wide-leg black trousers and top combo, teamed with a dazzling white Louis Vuitton Spring 2011 jacket - with quirky giraffe print.
-
February 25, 2011
4. LOTD 250211
Another hot Oscars attendee, Black Swan star Mila Kunis dressed to impress as she arrived at the Big Ten Party in LA. The actress worked a divine scarlet red strapless dress, dressed-up with a black blazer style jacket and nude Brian Atwood pumps.
-
February 25, 2011
5. LOTD 250211
Hot tip for the Oscars, rising star Jennifer Lawrence has been wowing in the dress department with her elegant and effortless style. We love her pretty monochrome shift and gladiator-style heels.
February 25, 20111 of 5
LOTD 250211
Making a super stylish return to the spotlight, Katie Holmes wowed on the front row at Milan Fashion Week in a stunning one-shouldered chocolate hued Max Mara jumpsuit. A tan Max Mara bag rested by her feet as she watched the runway show. We love her high octane glamour look!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018