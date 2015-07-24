13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2015
1. Suki Waterhouse Looks Chic In A Black Tie Front Dress
Suki Waterhouse, the new face of Amazon fashion in Europe, looked glowing at the Amazon Photography Studio launch party. The model, who has fronted the campaign for Superga and walked in Burberry shows, larked about, showing off the autumn/winter collection in the new photography space where Amazon's fashion brands will be shot.
-
July 24, 2015
2. Alexa Chung Brings Back The Waistcoat
Though longer waistcoats have been around this summer, the short style is yet to have a revival - but it looks like Alexa Chung is bringing it back. She styled up the black top, from her new collection with AG Jeans which launched this week, with a pair of wide-leg black trousers, boots and a clutch.
-
July 24, 2015
3. Lily Collins Looks Laidback In Clashing Prints
Lily Collins looked laidback and casual in a floral skirt and striped shirt, styling it up to show off her svelte figure with a tie at the waist. She accessorised the summery look with a Milli Millu Chicago bag. At £445, it's not cheap but we're obsessed with the bag brand. With everyone from Beyonce to Vanessa Hudgens rating its timeless leather bags, we're just deciding which one to get... What do you think?
-
July 24, 2015
4. Vanessa Hudgens Proves Simple Style Isn't Boring
Vanessa Hudgens looked laidback in a simple white sun dress, cinched in with a tan belt. She styled up the look with a black bag and gold jewellery. We rate those rings - and check out those nails.
-
July 24, 2015
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Nails The Kimono Jacket Trend
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley nailed this season's kimono jacket trend in a statement floral style, skinny black jeans and embellished sandals at LAX with boyfriend Jason Statham.
