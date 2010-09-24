13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 24, 2010
1. LOTD 240910
Helping to launch Selfridges’ new shoe hall Gemma Arterton went for a sharp tailored look in a Balmain military jacket with statement button detail. She matched it with super-tight leather jeans and simple but leg-lengthening pointed courts. For a dressy edge she opted for bright red lips.
-
September 24, 2010
2. LOTD 240910
Clare Danes flattered her tiny frame with this sheer-detail jersey dress at the Vanidades 50th Anniversary Gala. The simple cut was made event-worthy by the high-rising slit which revealed her delicate strappy heels.
-
September 24, 2010
3. LOTD 240910
Out and about in LA, Rachel Bilson gave us a lesson in how to work the shoe of the season - the wedge boot, with one of her effortlessly cool downtime looks. She opted for neutral staples to highlight her statement khaki footwear and gave the look a pop of colour with a nude polka dot scarf.
-
September 24, 2010
4. LOTD 240910
Halle Berry was in fitting spirit for the Swarovski Elements 22 Ways to Say Black party in this Roberto Cavalli LBD. The racy cut-away shape and high-neck were the perfect cut to flatter her svelte curves. Keeping in with the all-black dress code, she finished the look with a Stella McCartney chain bag.
-
September 24, 2010
5. LOTD 240910
Alexander McQueen's designs have been omnipresent throughout Fashion Week and the vogue seems set to continue as Cate Blanchett dressed up her relaxed look of cowboy boots and shirt dress with an elegantly cut jacket by the designer at a launch party in Sydney.
September 24, 20101 of 5
LOTD 240910
