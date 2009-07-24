Rihanna sure is loving her black suits lately. After debuting a Dolce & Gabbana smoking at the Costume Institute Gala, our Ri-Ri hit the red carpet at the Inglourious Basterds premiere in London in this fab fashion get-up by Alexander McQueen, teamed with oodles and oodles of pearl necklaces, black lace gloves and a higher-than-high quiff - a nod to Eighties Madonna but infinitely cooler.

