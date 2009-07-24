13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 24, 2009
1. lotd 240709 Diane Kruger
Our fashion crush Diane Kruger slipped into a micro-minidress by Balmain for the London premiere of the hotly anticipated Quentin Tarantino film, Inglourious Basterds. Yes, it may just be a basic LBD but the beauty of this outfit is the limited styling - just a pair of studded Louboutins, a chain belt and slicked back hair. Fierce, fierce, fierce!
-
July 24, 2009
2. lotd 240709 rihanna
Rihanna sure is loving her black suits lately. After debuting a Dolce & Gabbana smoking at the Costume Institute Gala, our Ri-Ri hit the red carpet at the Inglourious Basterds premiere in London in this fab fashion get-up by Alexander McQueen, teamed with oodles and oodles of pearl necklaces, black lace gloves and a higher-than-high quiff - a nod to Eighties Madonna but infinitely cooler.
Get a closer look at Rihanna's hairstyle
-
July 24, 2009
3. lotd 240709 Sienna Miller
We love that Sienna Miller has gone all masculine and has been sporting some killer trousers on her GI Joe: The Rise of Cobra promotional tour. Spotted yesterday in Berlin, the actress teamed a pair of high-waisted peg-legs with a slouchy grey vest and patterned scarf.
-
July 24, 2009
4. lotd 240709 Scarlett Johansson
Buxom beauty Scarlett Johansson showed off her new strawberry blonde hairstyle at the LA Shorts Fest event, teaming the vintage curl hairdo with a cream-coloured dress by Prada and tangerine-hued lips and nails. Love the colour? Go for a hair makeover! Be inspired by these brave celebrities who have radically changed their hairstyles.
-
July 24, 2009
5. lotd 240709 Courteney Cox
Ex-Friends star Courteney Cox was ravishing at an LA party in an elegant navy satin dress that was cinched at the waist and teamed with skyscraper black heels.
July 24, 20091 of 5
lotd 240709 Diane Kruger
Our fashion crush Diane Kruger slipped into a micro-minidress by Balmain for the London premiere of the hotly anticipated Quentin Tarantino film, Inglourious Basterds. Yes, it may just be a basic LBD but the beauty of this outfit is the limited styling - just a pair of studded Louboutins, a chain belt and slicked back hair. Fierce, fierce, fierce!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018