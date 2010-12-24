LOOK OF THE YEAR: Red carpet gown

It's no mean feat to stand out on the red carpet at the Oscars, but Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock dazzled her way not only into our pick of our best dressed of the night, but of the year. With its sheer detail and bold metallic finish her Marchesa gown was a brave choice, but finished with a classic red lip and a glossy over-the-shoulder 'do, the look was the stuff of red carpet dreams.