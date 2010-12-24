13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 24, 2010
1. Diane Kruger
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Red carpet gown
Diane Kruger always gets it spot on, but this Golden Globes outfit has to be one of our best looks yet. The flower-like gown was enough to make even the least romantic of fashion fans swoon. With it's frou-frou frills, dip-dyed fuschia hue and sweet bow, the Christian Lacroix design is pure fairytale, and was perfectly polished by Diane with glossy ringlets and sparkling chandelier earrings.
-
December 24, 2010
2. Sandra Bullock
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Red carpet gown
It's no mean feat to stand out on the red carpet at the Oscars, but Best Actress winner Sandra Bullock dazzled her way not only into our pick of our best dressed of the night, but of the year. With its sheer detail and bold metallic finish her Marchesa gown was a brave choice, but finished with a classic red lip and a glossy over-the-shoulder 'do, the look was the stuff of red carpet dreams.
-
December 24, 2010
3. January Jones
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Red carpet gown
We may know January Jones best for her portrayal of 60s housewife Betty Draper in Mad Men, but she was positively modern at the Primetime Emmys in this stunning feathered gown by Versace. The on-trend cobalt-blue hue had her positively shimmering on the red carpet, while the asymmetric hemline was the perfect compromise between flirty and formal for the high-profile event.
-
December 24, 2010
4. Carey Mulligan
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Red carpet gown
It's been a defining year for Ms. Mulligan as she's risen to Hollywood stardom and showcased a red carpet wardrobe to match. With her flawless English rose complexion and quirky crop, Carey holds her own in demure skirt lengths that may look fussy on other A-listers her age. This monochrome gown by Vionett was a prime example of her ability to give a timeless dress a distinctly modern feel.
-
December 24, 2010
5. Jessica Alba
LOOK OF THE YEAR: Red carpet gown
Every celeb has a designer that they turn to again and again to get them red carpet perfect, and for Jessica Alba it's Valentino. At a party hosted by the brand, the signature shade of red gave Jessica a stand-out look for all the right reasons, with the subtle nude hem and matching ruffle clutch providing a distinctly modern edge.
