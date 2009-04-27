13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
April 27, 2009
1. Diane Kruger LOTD 24/04/09
Harem pants have never looked so good. Diane Kruger wore the season's most fashionable trouser shape cropped and made of grey silk, giving us a lesson in how to work this tricky trend in the process. Teaming her Alexander McQueen trews with a more fitted black top and the all important heels, Diane completed the look with an over-the-chest chain handled Chanel bag. Full marks.
April 27, 2009
2. Kate Boswoth LOTD 24/04/09
Fresh from her stint at Coachella, Kate Bosworth ditched her festival gear and dressed up for the Chloe boutique opening in Los Angeles. Her swishy milkshake yellow maxi-skirt set off her golden locks and she carried a precious Chloe handbag as her only accessory.
April 27, 2009
3. Miley Cyrus LOTD 24/04/09
Miley Cyrus looked all grown up as she hit the premiere of Hannah Montana in London last night. The Disney teen queen donned an Herve Leger by Max Azria dress with statement shoulders.
April 27, 2009
4. Dita Von Teese LOTD 24/04/09
Dita Von Teese was a burst of colour in this poppy red print dress at the launch of No Ordinary Online Auction in Los Angeles last night. The vintage Queen teamed her frock with vertiginous scarlet silk heels.
April 27, 2009
5. Mary-Kate Olsen LOTD 24/04/09
Mary-Kate Olsen was her glam-goth self as she headed to the Tribeca film festival dinner. She cinched in her wispy sleeved Lanvin dress with a double buckle belt from Topshop (the New York fashionistas brand new favourite!) and added some strong accessories in the form of thick strapped sandals, a lipstick red clutch and statement earrings.
