13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 23, 2009
Are our eyes deceiving us, or has Gwen Stefani swapped her signature ruby-red lips for au naturel beige? The singer looked absolutely stunning as she rocked up to the Night of Stars bash with her barely-there make-up and sexy 60s-style backcombed hairdo. Her billowing black dress, cinched in with a gorgeous patent waist belt, was perfection, too.
October 23, 2009
InStyle cover girl Amanda Seyfried really upped the wow factor as she attended the Chloe film premiere in London in this eye-catching, sequined, midnight-blue mini. Love it.
October 23, 2009
Sienna Miller opted for a daring, glamour meets Cinderella vibe at the opening night of After Miss Julie on Broadway. Sienna teamed her metallic, Balmain cut-out, minidress with a classic pair of Louboutins.
October 23, 2009
Camille Belle was just divine as she arrived to see Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco and Cartier receive a Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Award in her feather-shouldered, peek-a-boo dress. Stunning.
October 23, 2009
Charlize Theron is one woman who knows how to totally rock a boyfriend blazer! The actress attended the ONEXONE Foundation Gala in San Francisco in her on-trend jacket, which she teamed with a feminine splash-print dress and leg-warming opaque tights.
