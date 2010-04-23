13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 23, 2010
1. LOTD 230410 Salma Hayek
Salma Hayek took a classic little black dress and gave it a fashion forward spin with a pair of zebra-print calf-high Balenciaga gladiator sandals. The actress was attending the A Bid to Save the Earth auction at Christie's New York.
-
April 23, 2010
2. LOTD 230410 Miranda Kerr
Miranda Kerr opted for the maxidress look in this flowing white number by Alice Temperley at the A Bid to Save the Earth auction at Christie's New York. The Victoria's Secret model kept her styling simple wearing nude sandals and loose locks for a summery, relaxed finish.
-
April 23, 2010
3. LOTD 230410 Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger went for the doll factor in this little black dress with fitted bodice and pouffy, tiered skirt. The actress was attending the premiere of her latest film My Own Love Song at the Tribeca Film Festival and premiered a new cropped haircut at the same time.
-
April 23, 2010
4. LOTD 230410 Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba was a study in monochrome separates in her black mini and bright white jacket as she headed out and about in New York. She added peep-toe shoeboots and a dove-grey bag to the smart ensemble.
-
April 23, 2010
5. LOTD 230410 Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson showed just how to work harem pants in this pair of striped pantaloons. Heels are essential with this look and she added structure with a tailored jacket.
