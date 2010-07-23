13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
July 23, 2010
1. Cameron Diaz LOTD
Cameron Diaz hasn't stopped stunning over the last week, wearing an array of figure-flattering minis for the premieres of Knight and Day. In London last night she opted for a dazzling Stella McCartney knit and peep-toe heels, which showed off her California glow to perfection.
July 23, 2010
2. Diana Vickers LOTD
Diana Vickers' look at the launch of Marc Jacobs' new fragrance was bang on the money. From her volumous beachy locks to her colour pop toe nails, it was party-perfection.
July 23, 2010
3. January Jones LOTD
January Jones worked daytime sophistication in ladylike lace and classic indigo skinnies out and about in New York.
July 23, 2010
4. Daisy Lowe LOTD
Daisy Lowe was among the stars to hit the Marc Jacobs Bang launch and opted for goth glam in this sheer long-sleeve mini and some statement neckwear.Simple yet stunning.
July 23, 2010
5. Eva Longoria
Eva Longaria Parker has got us feeling all sunny in this daisy tea-dress and sophisticated arm-candy, which she wore as she took a stroll in Beverly Hills.
